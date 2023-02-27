King of Sweden recovered well post-surgery in ‘heart area’

According to the palace of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf is recovering well post-surgery after a procedure within the ‘heart area’.

The Swedish royals have explained that the King’s surgery “went according to plan and the King is doing well” and that the king “thanks for all the support and the warmth shown to him and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare.”

It is currently unknown to what degree how severe the condition or the surgery was. The King, who is 76 years old, is taking a much-needed period of rest, with duties expected to resume sometime in spring.

King Carl XVI Gustaf is the longest reigning monarch in the country, remaining on the throne for 50 years.

The monarchy is popular in Sweden, receiving widespread support across the country.



Photo: Holger Motzkau, 2010