Denmark and Germany to be linked by world’s longest underwater rail and road tunnel

The world’s longest combined rail and road tunnel linking Denmark and Germany is expected to be built by 2029.

The tunnel, called The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, will be built of two double-lane motorways and two electrified rail tracks stretching across the Baltic Sea. The tunnel will connect Rødbyhavn on the Danish island of Lolland and Puttgarden in northern Germany.

Via the tunnel, the journey between the two countries should take seven minutes by train and ten minutes by car. The tunnel will help travelers avoid a 160-kilometer trip through Denmark’s mainland.

Furthermore, Denmark is planning on building high-speed electric rail lines to and from the tunnel, with trains continuing into the borders of Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

The project is expected to cost €10 billion.



Image provided by: https://femern.com/