Icelandic footballer Dagur Dan Thórhallsson signed by Orlando City SC

Icelandic footballer Dagur Dan Thórhallsson has recently been signed on a two-year contract by the MLS team Orlando City SC, the current US Open Cup champions.



Thórhallsson was previously playing as a midfielder for the Icelandic team Breiðablik in Kópavogur. The player is also plays for Iceland’s international squad, making four appearances on the team.



Thórhallsson’s time at Breiðablik lead to the team winning Iceland’s first division, Besta deild karla, bringing experience of around games within his career.



Orlando’s EVP of Soccer Operations and General Manager, Luiz Muzzi, comments, “Dagur Dan is a versatile player that can play both in the midfield for us, out on the wings or even at right back if we need and he’s been involved with Iceland’s national team program since his days with the U16s.”



“He has a great engine and fits the profile of a box-to-box player that can give us strength in both our attack and defence.”