Artist Haukur Halldorsson has unveiled his latest sculpture, Skydbladir

Icelandic artist Haukur Halldorsson has unveiled his latest sculpture design, “Skydbladir,” at his gallery in Tønder, Denmark. The piece is a modern interpretation of the ancient Norse ship of the same name.

In Norse mythology, “Skydbladir” was the name of the magical ship belonging to the god Frey. The ship was said to be able to fold up like a cloth and fit in a pocket and could be sailed on both land and sea. Halldorsson’s sculpture captures the sense of movement and fluidity associated with the ship. The material used will be shaped and manipulated to create the impression of waves and wind, and the overall effect is one of dynamic energy and power.

“I wanted to create a sculpture that would be both timeless and modern,” said Halldorsson. “I believe ‘Skydbladir’ achieves that balance, and I am thrilled to share it with the public.”

The exhibition will be on view at the Reykjavik Art Museum until April 30th. Admission is free.

Halldorsson is a well-known artist with a reputation for creating art that combines ancient mythology with modern techniques and materials. His work has been featured in galleries and museums worldwide.

The sculpture has received positive reviews.



The source is a press release from the author taken from www.enewswire.co.uk