Food exports in Finland exceeds 2 billion Euros 

For the first time ever, Finland’s food exports have exceeded 2 billion Euros states according to Finnish Customs’ export statistics.



Food exports in Finland have increased by around 20% between January and October 2022. Director of the Food from Finland program at Business Finland, Esa Wrang, comments, “The growth seen in exports will increase the resilience of the food sector to crises.”



“In Finland, the opportunities for growth in the food industry are limited. With increased exports, the capacity of the food sector can be increased, which will also strengthen the domestic market and make it better resilient to crises,” explains Wrang,



Food exports in Finland are strategic importance for the country’s national self-sufficiency and food security.



The largest export figures have been achieved in France with 60%.