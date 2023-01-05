Police instal new speed control devices across Danish roads

Danish Police have made the decision to raise the number of automatic speed control devices (ATK) across the country from 82 to 107.



This increase in number of ATK devices will affect every region in the country, with three additional devices in East Jutland, Central and West Jutland, South-East Jutland and South Zealand and Lolland-Falster; two in North Jutland, South Jutland, Funen, North Zealand, Western Copenhagen and Copenhagen; and only one in Central and West Zealand.



These new devices have been upgraded with higher resolution cameras.



Speaking about speeding in Denmark, Deputy Police Inspector Thomas Tarpgaard, explains, “We know that speeding is a factor in four out of 10 fatal accidents. If we are to achieve our goal of fewer fatalities in traffic, it is absolutely crucial that we all take the top off the speed.”



The standard legal speeding limits in Denmark are 50 km/h in built-up areas, 90 km/h outside built-up areas, and 130 km/h across the country’s motorways.