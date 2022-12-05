Reykjavik experiences epic volcanic display with flowing lava

Reykjavik has not seen lava flow within its city borders for nearly 5000 years, never without an active volcano’s help. So why is it flowing now?

The answer is the Lava Show, the first of its kind in the world.

It started its story in Vík, some 190 km away from Reykjavik and has now opened its doors not far from the centre of Reykjavik. The Lava Show offers an epic volcanic display of flowing Lava. For those wanting to know more, it provides extensive knowledge and trivia about Icelandic geology and volcanoes, presented in a fun and understandable way.

“We want this to be the most entertaining geology lesson in the world,” says Júlíus, and adds: “I think we’ve nailed it!”

Since opening in Vík, it has been a dream for the couple to branch out and open an additional exhibition in Reykjavík. “We now have a showroom in Vík and Reykjavík; two Lava Shows that are independent but work great together. We are thrilled to bring this remarkable display of molten Lava to the capital,” says Ragnhildur.

Husband and wife, Júlíus Ingi Jónsson and Ragnhildur Ágústdóttir, are the founders. They draw their inspiration from the volcanic eruption at Fimmvörðuháls in the spring of 2010 and its incredible 200m (600 feet) high lava fall.

“Witnessing the 2010 eruption was unforgettable. We immediately started thinking about how to recreate this experience in a safe environment and make it available to as many people as possible. It took us years to figure out how and it wasn’t until 2018 that we finally opened the Lava Show in Vík,” says Júlíus, and Raghildur agrees.