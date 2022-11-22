Norway finds Norwegian International footballer John Carew guilty for tax evasion

Norway has found the former international football player John Carew guilty for tax evasion, sentencing Carew to to prison for one year and two months.



Alongside prison time, Carew must pay a fine of NOK 540,000, approximately USD $54,000, for tax affairs during the time he spent playing in England.



Speaking in court, Carew explained “I realize that I should have understood better, but I didn’t. The most important thing for me to say is that I have done nothing on purpose.”



“The court has come to the conclusion that Carew should be sentenced for grossly negligent tax evasion for the entire prosecution period,” explained the court.



John Carew is a former International football player, who has previously played for West Ham, Aston Villa, AS Roma, Valencia and Lyon. As part of his international career, Carew played 91 times for the Norwegian national football team.