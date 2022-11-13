Two brothers in Sweden arrested for spying for Russia

Two brothers have been arrested and charged for spying for Russia for over a decade, both of whom were reported to have worked for Sweden’s security services.

Brothers Peyman Kia and Payam Kia are suspected of passing on information to the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service.

Sweden’s National Security Unit has seized a smashed hard drive, notes detailing cash and gold transactions, and mobile phones. Yet, the Kia brothers have denied any wrongdoing.

The charges for both brothers are ‘aggravated espionage’, with Peyman Kia having an additional charge of gross unauthorized handling of secret information.

Per Lindqvist, Chief Prosecutor of Sweden’s National Security Unit, has described the case as very difficult to investigate, with the brothers suspected of “highly serious criminality targeted at Sweden’s intelligence and security system.”

If found guilty, the defendants may be handed life sentences – usually a minimum of 20-25 years in prison.