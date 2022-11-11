Norway’s Princess Martha Louise gives up royal duties to focus on alternative medicine business

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has given up her royal duties to focus on an alternative medicine business run alongside Durek Verrett, a popular Hollywood spiritual guru.

Durek Verrett has been a controversial character in Norway, with the spiritual guru claiming within his book, “Spirit Hacking”, that cancer was a choice. Verrett is also known for selling a “Spirit Optimizer” medallion for $222 that he claims helped him get over Covid-19.

In September, a poll found that 17% of Norwegians have a lower opinion of the country’s royals, noting that the reason for this disapproval is the relationship between the princess and Verrett.

Princess Martha said she was stepping down “in order to bring calm to the Royal House” during a video posted to Instagram.

The Norwegian royal family said the princess was “relinquishing the role as royal patron… and will not be representing the royal house at the present time”