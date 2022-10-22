Oslo on course to become first capital city with zero-emissions public transport network

Norway’s capital Oslo is set to become the first capital in the world to provide an all-electric public transport system, creating zero emissions.

By the end of 2023, Oslo aims to become the world’s first wholly emissions-free city.

As part of this push, the city’s diesel-fuelled buses with be replaced by 450 electric buses. The program is set to cost 500 million Krone, aiming to save the city money over the long term.

According to Oslo’s last tender, e-buses were 5 percent cheaper than those with diesel engines.

Sirin Stav, Oslo’s Vice-Mayor responsible for environment and transport, explains, “The maintenance is cheaper, it’s also cheaper for the operators of the electric buses…All in all, this is a win-win situation.”