Esports in Denmark: Country ranked six in world for earnings

Denmark has been ranked as the sixth highest-earning country in professional Esports during 2020, amounting to around $42.2 million among its 1705 registered professional players.

The country’s highest-paid players are Johan Sundstein, aka N0tail, earning over $7 million; Andreas Nielsen, aka Cr1t, earning over $2 million; and Peter Rasmussen, aka dupreeh, earning over $1.9 million.

Esports is considerably popular in Denmark. In 2019, the country’s Ministry of Culture established a strategy to improve grassroots and business opportunities in the Danish Esports landscape.

“We must ensure a good framework for the sport. Esports is quickly developing economically, where Danish teams like Astralis are in the elite,” said Danish Minister of Culture Mette Bock in 2019.

The top five highest-earning games globally are Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, League of Legends, and StarCraft II.