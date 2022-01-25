Icelandic developer aims to make GDPR, LGPD and CCPA compliances easier for businesses across the world

Icelandic developer, CookieHub, has been helping global businesses handle their GDPR, LGPD, and CCPA compliances with its eponymous Consent Management Platform, which hit well over 10,000 clients in 2021.

For businesses around the world, data compliances are becoming trickier and trickier. Websites must follow strict rules and regulations to remain compliant with data laws, with each law having its own rules, especially the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), and Brazilian General Personal Data Protect Law (LGPD).

CookieHub notes that it is crucial for these regulations to be followed but not to compromise the customer experience.

CookieHub is a complete Cookie Consent Solution that efficiently integrates with websites. Using its customizable widget, it can easily match branding and is compliant with cookie laws, including GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD.

Talking more about the Consent Management Platform, Julius Gudmundsson, CEO of CookieHub, explains, “Since the launch of CookieHub in 2018, we have experienced a very positive response from our clients in over 30 countries. In today’s web environment, it can be quite complex to be compliant with regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD. It is our goal to remove that hassle.”

“We set ourselves the goals to have 10,000 websites on our system by Q4 2021 and we reached that just before the end of Q3 and are already well on our way to our next goal for Q1 in 2022,” follows up Gudmundsson.

Visit www.cookiehub.com to find out more about making data compliances easier for your business.