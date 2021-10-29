Iceland’s history and culture represented in new research project Driftwood

The upcoming research project, Driftwood, is set to show the importance of Driftwood has played throughout the ages in Iceland’s history and culture.



Driftwood is omnipresent in Iceland’s history and culture. It plays a central role in the Nordic creation

myth and was one of the most important resources for centuries, without which the country could

not have been settled permanently. The driftwood on Iceland’s coasts originates from Eurasia and

North America and represents a living archive—during its travels through the Arctic it has recorded

the regional climate changes of the past 12,000 years.



“Rekaviður—Driftwood, a Living Archive” is an educational research project aiming to raise

awareness for climate change in the Arctic region via the journey of driftwood, for the importance of

afforestation for climate mitigation as well as for driftwood’s vital role in Iceland’s history and

culture. “Rekaviður” is also an invitation for everyone to engage in the craft of making driftwood

objects and to contribute to afforestation for climate mitigation.



The project consists of a traveling exhibition presenting insights on different aspects of driftwood, a 45min documentary, and the project website www.rekavidur.com that provides more background

information.



Exhibition opening and film screening: October 30, 15.00-18.00 at NES Artist Residency,

Fjörubraut 8, Skagaströnd, Iceland



If you would like to host the exhibition and/or screen the film, please get in touch with

Ines meier@lichtung-berlin.de.