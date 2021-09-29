25 people in hospital after an explosion in Sweden’s Gothenburg

According to Reuters, an explosion damaged a residential building in Gothenburg, Sweden, in the early morning of Tuesday 28th September. It was stated that 25 people were taken to hospital after the incident.



Gothenburg emergency services said on the incident, “Several apartments and stairwells are affected. It is at present unclear what has caused the explosion.”



Emergency services said they are continuing to evacuate people and put out fires. A spokesperson noted that several hundred people had been evacuated from the affected area.



Sahlgrenska University Hospital explained that among those taken to the hospital include three women with serious injuries.



At the moment, the cause of the explosion remains a mystery. Yet, it was rumored to be a result of the surging gang crime in recent years.