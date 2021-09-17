Esports tournament in Iceland: November to see world’s largest League of Legends event

The world’s largest League of Legends esports tournament is set to be held in Reykjavík, Iceland from October 5th to November 6th 2021, confirms Riot Games, the developers of the popular multiplayer online battle arena game.

This event will be the final tournament of the season within the League of Legends’ professional division, where millions of U.S. Dollars are on the line. This will be the second time a big League of Legends tournament takes place in Reykjavík, with the Mid-Season Invitational tournament taking place in the arena, Laugardalshöll in May this year.

The event was initially set to take place in China, yet, due to COVID measures within the country, the event has been moved to Iceland.

“We are very excited to be able to offer an incredible experience of the World Cup in Iceland, where the best teams and players get the opportunity to compete,” said John Needham, Head of Esports at Riot Games, in an announcement from Íslandsstofa.

According to Íslandsstofa, a lot of activity can be expected around the tournament, but in total, it is estimated that around and over 600 employees and competitors will be a part of the tournament, which will last for just over four weeks.