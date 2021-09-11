Music festival in Iceland: Iceland Airwaves postponed until 2022

Popular music festival in Iceland, Iceland Airwaves has been postponed until 2022 due to the country’s social restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Delta COVID variant has hit Iceland, limitations have been put on gatherings over a couple of hundred people, significantly impacting the festival.

According to a recent press release put out by the Iceland Airwaves operator, Sena Live, “Everything concerning rapid tests and festival guest’s access to them is still unclear. Other events (standing room and without rapid tests) continue to be limited to 200 people or fewer in each compartment. Raising the gathering limits to 500 people in numbered seats on the condition of rapid tests is a step in the right direction. However, these limitations are still too restrictive to larger, standing events, and make it impossible to host events such as the Iceland Airwaves.”

Sena Live states that ticket holders who are happy to wait until 2022 won’t need to take any action as their tickets will still be valid. “We encourage ticket holders to keep their tickets. This postponement doesn’t only affect Iceland Airwaves but all of Iceland’s music industry. By keeping your ticket, you support Icelandic music, which is hurting these days,” states Sena Live.

The previous Iceland Airwaves festival took place in 2019, with the 2020 edition of the festival also being canceled. All being well, the next Iceland Airwaves is set to take place between 2nd and 5th November 2022.