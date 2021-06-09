Brennuold Festival: New arts and music festival announced in Reykjavík

Brennuold Festival, a new arts and music festival, has been announced to take place in the heart of downtown Reykjavík, Iceland, which is set to bring together the arts and music community for a full day of art exhibitions and live music performances.



Brennuold Fest is a small independent festival built on the DIY ethos of bringing together the like-minded art & music community to create a space in which those local artists and musicians can engage, collaborate and inspire.

Through art exhibitions, live music performances, and an artisan marketplace & local food, the event also strives to support female artists working in a predominantly male sphere of the music and art world. Drawing on the theme of darkness and all that this can encompass, attendees are invited to step into the darkness while in the land of the midnight sun during the final weekend in August.

Headlining the event are the dark and mystical KAELAN MIKLA alongside the oppressively heavy doom drone duo Bismuth from the UK. Additionally, Amy Haslehurst & PrintHaus will be exhibiting their works with more artists and bands to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival will be held in Reykjavik’s historic Kex Hostel, a biscuit factory come hostel, come music venue for major events such as Iceland Airwaves in downtown Reykjavik. The festival itself is open to the public for a low entry fee to encourage locals and those traveling from abroad alike. Tickets are limited due to the small capacity of the venue.



The inaugural event will be taking place on 28th August 2021 at Kex Hostel, Skulagata 28, Reykjavik 101 from 13:00 – 00:00. Cost of entry is 3500kr online and 4000kr at the door.