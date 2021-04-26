Beloved Finnish Eurovision star Fredi passes away

Iconic Finnish musician and comedian Fredi, who represented Finland twice at the Eurovision Song Contest, has unfortunately passed away. Fredi was 78 years old.

Fredi, real name Matti Siitonen, first represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1967 with his song Varjoon – Suojaan, which finished in twelfth with three points.

In 1976, Fredi returned to the Eurovision Song Contest as part of the group Fredi & Friends with the song Pump-Pump, finishing in eleventh place.

Fredi’s musical career flourished in the late 70 with his 1978 album Tänään Fredi, which includes his biggest hits Syntinen Yö and Elää mä sain. His biggest hit was a Finnish rendition of Procol Harum’s Whiter Shade of Pale.

In 2010, Fredi presented his own talk show, Fredi’s guests, where he interviewed Finnish musicians and singers such as Katri Helena and Titta Jokinen.

Besides his more serious career, Fredi was also a comedy singer, known for his excellent entertainment value.