Icelandic agriculture set to be carbon neutral by 2040

According to a new agreement outlined by the Icelandic Ministry of Industry and Innovation, agriculture in Iceland is set to be fully carbon neutral by 2040.



On Thursday 4th February, Iceland’s Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture, Minister of Finance and Economy, and the Minister of Finance and Economy signed an agreement on changes to the previous framework agreement that looks at the general working conditions for agriculture. As part of this agreement, emphasis was placed on climate change, which sees Iceland’s agriculture becoming fully carbon neutral by 2040.



During the meeting, it was also agreed that the new direction of agriculture would lay the foundation to reexamining farming produce contracts in 2023.



Furthermore, finances gained from farming produce contracts will go to The Farmers Association of Iceland to develop new branding, similar to that of its Nordic counterparts.