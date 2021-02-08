Digital COVID vaccine certificates to be developed in Sweden and Denmark

Nordic neighbors Sweden and Denmark have announced that initial development has begun on digital certificates to prove whether the holder had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to The Guardian, the two countries have mentioned that the vaccine certificates would be initially designed for traveling abroad but could potentially be used down-the-line as entry to concerts or sports events.

There are hopes that the infrastructure to issue these digital certificates would be in place by June 2021. “With a digital vaccine certificate, it will be quick and easy to prove a completed vaccination,” commented Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s Minister for Digital Development.

Sweden and Denmark mentioned that efforts would be made to eventually make the national certificates compatible with international certificates discussed at the WHO and the EU.