IAA ATPL training program certifies pilots to fly passenger aircraft internationally

Obtaining ATPL training is a necessary step in becoming a successful pilot of passenger aircraft and IAA offers an exciting opportunity for certification through its Commercial Pilots Course. The course itself falls in line with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part-FCL requirements, following the syllabus provided by the EASA in agreement with pan-European issuing directives for pilot licenses and has been approved by the Icelandic Civil Aviation Administration.



Learning to fly in a place as stunning as Iceland is a thrilling experience on its own and graduates of the program will also have the internationally recognized certification needed to fly modern passenger aircraft.

“The conditions for flight training here in Iceland are rather unique. I think that is why many international students have made the decision to come to Iceland for their ATPL studies in recent years. We also have an ‘open sky’ policy here which means no areas are closed off to flight training. This means students can have their practical lessons in challenging, yet incredibly scenic, situations. Not to mention our instructors who are deep wells of knowledge and experience.” Arnbjörn Ólafsson, Director of Marketing and International Relations, Iceland Aviation Academy

Students who enroll in the Commercial Pilots Course can expect ATPL training with:

EASA Part-FCL approved course material

A syllabus following both EASA and pan-European guidelines

Icelandic Civil Aviation Administration approval

A flight school experience like no other

Learning from motivated instructors with a depth of knowledge and experience.

Gaining the invaluable experience of flying in challenging environmental conditions.

Iceland Aviation Academy is centrally located, offering theoretical courses in both the greater Reykjavik area and at the main campus of the aviation academy in Keflavik. Practical lessons are held at Reykjavik Domestic Airport and Keflavik International Airport.

Iceland Aviation Academy will soon be accepting students for spring Modular ATPL. The deadline for applications is April 7. Sign up here.