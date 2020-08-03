Iceland Aviation Academy – One of the largest flight schools in the Nordic countries

Keilir Aviation Academy and the Icelandic Flight School recently merged under the name Iceland Aviation Academy.

The Icelandic Flight School was established in 1998 and had until last Spring graduated over 2,000 students including 883 from their ATPL program. Since Keilir Aviation Academy was established a decade ago, the school has graduated over 400 professional pilot students. Combined, the schools have thus graduated on average more than 70 professional ATPL pilots annually over the past two decades, a number that has been steadily rising over the past few years.

The school is one of the market leading flight schools in the Nordic region, with experienced staff, an inspiring flying environment and state-of-the-art aircraft. Theoretical courses are taught both in Hafnarfjörður and Keflavík, and students have the opportunity to take practical lessons both from Reykjavik airport and Keflavik International Airport. The school held the largest graduation of ATPL students in Iceland’s history on June 12th this year were 78 students received their diplomas.

Unique place to study

In recent years many international students have made the decision to come to Iceland for their ATPL studies, as the conditions here for flight training are rather unique. Iceland has an “open-sky” policy which means that there are no restrictions or areas closed off to flight training. Students therefore have an opportunity to take their practical lessons in a challenging situation and land on some of the most scenic airports in the world.

The school offers both private and professional pilot training. With experienced staff, an inspiring flying environment and state-of-the-art aircraft, you will find Iceland to be the ideal place to jump-start your aviation career. “We are an approved ATO in accordance with European EASA regulations, and our students graduate with EASA licenses. When in Iceland you will never be far from some of the most exciting and unique places in the world – no matter if you are flying or enjoying a day off.