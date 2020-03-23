A town in Iceland snowed in and isolated for 918 hours in the past 100 days

Iceland has been isolating for more reasons than Covid-19. In the remote northern town of Siglufjörður winter has been extreme. The nearly 1200 local inhabitants have been snowed-in, cut-off from the rest of the country 46 times for a total of 918 hours in the past 100 days, or since mid December. Reasons being heavy snowfall on the two roads leading to the town, risks of avalanches, blizzards and simply bad winter weather.

But there is something mystical and beautiful in bad weather and low visibility. Here is a photostory showing Siglufjörður embraced by the elements of winter.

Photograph: JONAA©Björn Valdimarsson