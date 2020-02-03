Reykjavik named #2 as the 2020 European fishing destination

February is a long month across most of Europe. The holidays are long gone but the back-to-work blues are still going strong. People want to escape the long nights and commuter crowds. To imagine themselves on a sandy beach or a remote river. For anglers, this is the time to start planning the next angling adventure. Website FishingBooker has put together a list of the best fishing spots in Europe for 2020 and Reykjavik came in at number two on the list.

Why did Reykjavik make the list?

The country’s volcanic landscape and sheer isolation give it an almost mythical quality. Iceland also has a long fishing heritage. People here have relied on the sea for centuries, and the island now has some of the best-managed fisheries in the world. Unique scenery, untouched nature, and lots of fish? We’re in.

A short drive from Reykjavik lies Lake Thingvallavatn, home of a unique breed of monster Brown Trout weighing anywhere from 20 pounds and up, and you can also catch Arctic Char for extra variety. Head into the ocean, and Cod, Pollock, Haddock, Halibut, and more start to show up, and Iceland’s rivers are full of wild Salmon.

Here’s a full list of places that made the list: