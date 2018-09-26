Ísafjörður host to spatial planning and climate change conference

The 13th CoastGIS Symposium will be taking place between 27th – 29th September at The University Centre of The Westfjords in Ísafjörður. The theme of the conference this year is Spatial Planning and Climate Change.

CoastGIS is a biennial series of symposia and will bring together over 50 practitioners and researchers in the field of marine and coastal Geographic Information Systems, remote sensing and computer cartography. This is an established major international coastal and marine event attracting delegates from around the globe.

Topics at the conference will include: contingency planning, mapping, monitoring and model creation. There will also be discussion of coastal zone management and the incorporation of wind and tidal energy.

Spatial Planning and Climate Change refers to the challenges faced worldwide in light of climate change, particularly in the Arctic. Another emphasis will be on the cooperation in spatial planning between countries.

If you wish to find out more information, please view the University website or send an email to coastgis2018@uw.is.