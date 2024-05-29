Volcano in Iceland: New eruption begins in Grindavík

A new volcanic eruption in Iceland has begun in Grindavík, marking the fifth eruption in the area since December 2023.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the volcano’s fissure is above 2.5km (1.5 miles) and continues to grow at the site.

Iceland’s government has declared a state of emergency in the area, which includes cutting power in Grindavik to protect a high-voltage line, evacuating the Svartsengi power plant, and building barriers around the power plant and the famous Blue Lagoon.

Despite the volcanic eruption, international flights at Keflavík airport are operating as usual and do not expect to be affected.