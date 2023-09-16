Vehicles with Russian registration officially banned from entering Finland

As part of an announcement by Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Finland has officially banned the entry of Russian-registered cars.

The ban was imposed at midnight last night, with cars with Russian license plates forced to leave Finland by 16th March 2024.

Baltic countries have imposed the same restrictions along with Finland following the sanctions against Russia based on the recommendations of the EU Commission.

Helskini has joined the ban order to synchronize its policy with the EU’s common line, announced Yle, the Finnish broadcasting company.

Yle reported that EU citizens permanently residing in Russia, their family members, diplomats, or people coming for humanitarian reasons will be exempt from this ban and allowed into Finland with a Russian license plate.