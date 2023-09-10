Whale hunting in Iceland resumed after summer suspension 

Whale hunting in Iceland has resumed after summer suspension on whaling, with new tighter regulations put in place.



The hunting summer season was suspended in June as a report by the country’s Food and Veterinary Authority found that the act of killing took longer than welfare laws permitted.



Now, new regulations have been put in place which allows the season to continue. The new regulations are fin whales can only be hunted off Iceland within a distance of 25m (80ft) from the boat and no calves should be involved. Hunting must only take place during daylight and no electricity is allowed.

Whale hunting in Iceland is only conducted by one company, Hvalur, who has until the middle of September until the season comes to a close.



According to annual quotas, 209 fin whales are allowed to be killed along with 217 smaller minke whales.