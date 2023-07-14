Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland named cover star of EA Sports FC24 video game

Erling Haaland has been selected as the main front cover icon for FC24, the first EA Sports football game since the developer split from the famous FIFA brand.

The Manchester City star was announced as the latest football game from EA Sports since the developer departed ways from the FIFA brand.

Speaking in a Tweet, Haaland commented, ‘Every footballer dreams of this. Proud to be on the cover for the first season of a new era @EASPORTSFC #FC24.”

Haaland is considered one of the best football players in the world for his speed, strength, and scoring ability.

Haaland holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Premier League season, with 36.