EasyJet Flies London-Akureyri Direct

EasyJet has announced that it will fly directly from London’s Gatwick Airport to Akureyri on a scheduled flight next winter. Bookings for the flights have already opened, with the first flight scheduled for October 31. Flights will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, until March 2024. The airline has announced 14 new flight routes, with the Gatwick to Akureyri route being of particular interest to the British market as a brand-new offering.

“Akureyri is the capital of the North, offering excellent opportunities for travellers and is rich in natural attractions, culture, and history. Guests can enjoy whale watching, hiking, observing the Northern Lights, or bathing while enjoying the breathtaking scenery the area offers,” says the announcement from easyJet. The airline is partnering with the travel agency easyJet Holidays, and these flights will also offer package tours to the North. Collaborative projects play a crucial role. The easyJet winter flights result from years of preparation and collaboration involving numerous stakeholders.

The joint efforts of Flugklasinn Air66N and Nature Direct are crucial in promoting tourism in the North through two winter flights to London. This showcases the region’s strength and unity, making it a desirable destination. These flights create a new opportunity for British travellers during the off-season while providing exciting possibilities for domestic travellers and other industries through Gatwick connecting flights. The North Iceland Marketing Office has been in contact with easyJet since 2014. Although the airline’s interest has grown, factors such as Brexit, the COVID pandemic, and the development of Akureyri Airport have influenced EasyJet’s decision to fly to Akureyri.

The North Iceland Region has successfully developed and marketed tourism, which is now paying off. The new flight route is expected to bring in up to 1,500 overnight stays per week during the winter season, and Arnheiður Jóhannsdóttir, CEO of the North Iceland Marketing Office, believes that easyJet’s flight will have a significant impact on the development of tourism in Iceland by providing direct access to the North and East.

Sigrún Björk Jakobsdóttir, CEO of Isavia Domestic Airports, is pleased with the decision made by the airline as years of hard work have paid off. The news of easyJet starting flights to Akureyri this winter is excellent, and their passengers are welcomed with open arms. The timing is perfect as the airport’s expansion is almost complete, and all facilities will be finished by spring 2024.