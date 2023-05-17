The European Council Summit ends with a firm pledge to support Ukraine

Leaders agreed to boost the Council of Europe, hold Russia accountable for aggression against Ukraine, and aid victims.

The European Council Summit held in Iceland on May 17, 2023, concluded with an unwavering commitment to Ukraine. The leaders of the Council of Europe’s 46 member states convened in Reykjavik to address the ongoing war in Ukraine and reinforce their steadfast support for the Ukrainian people. The summit commenced with a resounding message of solidarity from Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, who pledged to stand with Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its actions. She also vowed to honor the victims of the war, leaving no doubt that the Council’s resolve to support Ukraine is unwavering.

The leaders of the member states came together to adopt a declaration that denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and showed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The declaration urged for the fighting to stop immediately and for Russian troops to withdraw from Ukraine.e.

During the summit, a new initiative was introduced to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine. The “Register of Damages Caused by Russia’s Aggression against Ukraine” initiative will track the losses in human and material resources caused by the war. The register will help Ukraine seek compensation from Russia for the damage it has caused.

A powerful show of unity and support for Ukraine

The member state leaders have stated their firm stance against Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. They are dedicated to aiding Ukraine’s defense and ensuring Russia is held responsible for its actions. Along with discussions about Ukraine, the summit addressed other issues, such as the climate crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rule of law. The leaders have agreed to collaborate towards resolving these challenges and creating a more stable and prosperous future for Europe.