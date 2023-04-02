Finland voted as happiest country in world

Finland has been voted as the happiest country in the world by the United Nations’ World Happiness Report. This marks the country’s first place in the report for the sixth year in a row.



Finland hit the top spot, with Denmark taking second, Iceland third, Sweden sixth and Norway seventh.



The report uses six factors to rank more than 150 countries. These factors are: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Some of the reasons Finns are said to be content are their appreciation of the natural world, safety, security and trust between one another.

According to the report, “The objective of every institution should be to contribute what it can to human well-being.”