The Engine Nordics secured ongoing work launching a breakthrough customer care AI technology

The Engine Nordics, an Icelandic marketing agency, has recently partnered with demicon GmbH, a German company, to market its new AI-driven customer care solution. The partnership aims to promote the solution’s benefits to potential customers in the European market.

The solution from DEMICON uses Jira Service Management and artificial intelligence to streamline customer service operations and improve customer satisfaction. It provides personalized responses to customer queries in real time, reducing response time and increasing customer engagement.

Christian Wiemer, team lead from demicon, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We believe that our new customer care solution can revolutionize how businesses interact with their customers. We are confident that with the help of The Engine, we can effectively communicate the value of our solution to potential customers in Europe.”

Hreggviður Magnússon, CEO of Engine Nordic, also expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to work with DEMICON on this project. The new customer care solution is innovative and has the potential to make a significant impact on the customer service industry. Our team is excited to participate in this project and help demicon achieve its marketing goals.”

The Engine Nordic has a strong track record in marketing technology solutions in Europe and B2B marketing in general. With their experience and expertise, they are well-positioned to market DEMICON’s solution effectively.



Picture taken from Pexels (Cotton Studio)