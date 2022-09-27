Faroe Islands stun football fans by beating Turkey in UEFA Nations League game

9:57 am September 27, 2022

In a stunning turn of events, the Faroe Islands beat the former World Cup semi-finalists, Turkey, 2-1 during a UEFA Nations League football game.

The Faroe Islands took the victory on September 25th despite only having a population of around 49,000, with Turkey’s population being 1,726 times larger at 84 million people.

The first half of the game was a goalless half at 0-0, but by the 51st minute of the second half, the Faroe Islands took the lead with left-back Viljormr Davidson scoring the opening goal. No more than 8 minutes later, Jóan Edmundsson scored the second after receiving a pass from Jákop Andreasen. It wasn’t until the 89th minute that Turkey scored, making the final score 2-1.

This brilliant result now means that the Faroe Islands are unbeaten in their last four games.

In other Nordic football news, Denmark also beat France in a 2-0 victory during the UEFA Nations League.

