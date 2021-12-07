Offshore Swedish wind farm reaches next phase of application

Renewable energy solutions company, OX2, has recently submitted a permit application under the Act on Sweden’s Exclusive Economic Zone to build Galatea-Galene, an offshore wind farm off the coast of Falkenberg, towards the western part of Sweden.



Located about 25 kilometres from Varberg and about 25 kilometres from Falkenberg, the wind farm is set to comprise up to 101 wind turbines, totalling 340 metres in height.



Currently, the application is being assessed by the Swedish government for OX2 to erect wind turbines, transformer stations, and measuring masts.



Hillevi Priscar, Country Manager for OX2 in Sweden, explains, ”We have now arrived at the next phase and are looking forward to the next steps. Galatea-Galene would bring a significant amount of new Swedish renewable electricity to southern Sweden. The project is important for industry, business, households and the labour market. And it will also contribute to achieving Sweden’s ambitious environmental goals.”



Roughly 6-7 TWh is estimated as the yield generated from the wind farms, which equals to around the annual electricity consumption of about 1.2 million households.