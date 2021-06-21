Icelandic Airline Play showcases new uniforms

Forget running around in high heels – comfortable sneakers are the way to go, and instructions regarding hair, makeup, tattoos and nail polish are gone. The new uniforms are gender-neutral, and the PLAY crew can pick whatever works for them from a varied selection of outfits encompassing the companies core values, simplicity, playfulness, competitiveness, equality and on-time performance.

The PLAY uniforms were designed by local designer couple Gunni Hilmars and Kolla, who were keen to tackle a modern take on the airline’s uniforms.

“We were honoured and pleased to get to work with PLAY on this clothing line for their uniforms. We really wanted to throw out all those old ideas about airline uniforms and bring in more comfort. We tried to scrap the constrictive rules often associated with these uniforms and include relaxed fits, stretchy fabrics, and, of course, shoes meant for working on your feet! The result is a mix of activewear and a fresh uniform.”

“It was really satisfying to see how well Gunni and Kolla got our brief and our ideas for this line. We had certain ideas about the clothing and how it should represent and work with our brand and the results are just amazing,” says Jónína Guðmundsdóttir, CPO of PLAY.