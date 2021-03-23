Mesmerizing Lava drone videos from Iceland

Drone artist Bjorn Steinbekk has been showing the volcano through the lenses of his drones and one of these videos is a mesmerizing lava flyover.

I wanted to share some of my more simple captures of the volcano, and as a big admirer of Icelandic music, I was allowed to use this song by the talented Frikki Dór. Hope you like it. Writes Bjorn Steinbekk on his YouTube Channel about a video he calls “The Light in the Night”

You can click here to visit his channel to see more of his work.

Image is taken from his website https://www.steinbekk.com/