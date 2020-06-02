Icelandair Outlines Plans to Restart Operations for International Tourists

Iceland has been a shining example of how to control and contain the spread of Covid-19 and aims to show other countries how to control the virus whilst allowing the tourism industry to thrive. As the country looks to open its border to international travellers from 15th June, Icelandair, the country’s leading airline, has outlined its plans to restart operations in order to accommodate the post-COVID-19 wave of tourists.

Icelandair is working closely with Keflavik airport to put in place stringent safety and hygiene measures for both inbound and outbound travellers.

They have made changes to the check-in, terminals, boarding and onboard policies in line with COVID-19 regulations to ensure the safety and peace of mind of all passengers. Details of these changes can be found on their ‘Safe Travels – Shared Responsibility’ page, which is being updated regularly as more information becomes available.

With comparatively small tourist numbers in relation to usual levels, travellers will be looking to visit Iceland’s highlights whilst popular spots are quiet. With this in mind, Icelandair will be placing focus on their holiday packages to ensure customers gain the most from their Iceland experience. Booking a package through Icelandair will give customers the reassurance that their holiday will be organised securely and with their health and wellbeing in mind.

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir, Chief Commercial Officer at Icelandair said “Iceland is a bucket-list travel destination for people from all over the world. Reopening the country to tourists whilst keeping in place a stringent Covid-19 testing policy will ensure our country’s tourism industry continues to thrive and its residents and visitors are safe. We are proud to be at the forefront of the restart of the travel industry and are looking forward to welcoming visitors back with open arms. We are ready when you are ready.”

The airline is currently operating flights to London, Stockholm and Boston, and they’re hoping to extend this offering on the reopening of borders to Denmark, Norway and Germany with the possibility of The Netherlands and Belgium soon after.

According to Icelandair other markets will be reviewed alongside ongoing international border openings.