Amidst COVID-19 Iceland based Saltverk has found a way to support the global food-service industry

Restaurants and other food-service establishments are taking a massive hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local eateries are closing their doors and many workers have been laid off until further notice. However, one silver lining during this uncertain and unprecedented time is witnessing people and companies come together as one global community. Icelandic salt company Saltverk recently announced a new initiative to support the food-service industry both at home and around the world.

Because people are staying inside and cooking at home more than usual, they are restocking their pantries and experimenting with new flavours. One way to keep all homemade meals from tasting the same is to mix up the seasonings, and Saltverk offers a unique range of salt flavours, all sustainably hand-harvested from the Westfjords in Iceland. Now, when customers purchase any item from Saltverk’s webshop (Saltverk.com), they can give back to their favourite restaurant in the process — at no extra cost.

In order to keep its own business afloat and lend a virtual helping hand to its food-service family around the globe, Saltverk is donating 25% of every purchase made through its website to the restaurant, bar, café or bakery of the purchaser’s choosing, now through April 30.

Customers can simply add their favourite food-service establishment to the “COMPANY” section of their shipping address at checkout for any purchase. Saltverk will give the proceeds directly to the establishments regardless of where they are in the world or whether or not they use Saltverk on their menu — localized impact with global reach.