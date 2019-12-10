Weather warnings issued for Iceland

UPDATE: The wind is set to pick up even more now as the day progresses. People are advised to pick up their children in daycare and after-school activities and stay indoors unless it’s essential to go outside and not to leave furniture and lose objects lying around in their gardens.

Avalanche danger in mid-north Iceland Red alert for Northwest Iceland Orange alert for the weather in Reykjavik and the Capital Region, South Iceland, Faxafloi – Southwest Iceland, Breidafjordur – Westnorthwest Iceland, Westfjords, Northwest Iceland, Northeast Iceland, East Iceland, Eastfjords, Southeast Iceland and Central highlands.

