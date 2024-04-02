School shooting in Finland: Suspect arrested after one killed and two injured

A suspect has been arrested in a school shooting in Finland that took place this morning, resulting in the death of one child and two injuries to children.

The alleged attacker is a classmate of the victims, with both the attacker and the victims being aged 12. Finnish police have stated that the suspect and the weapon are in custody.

The attack took place at 9 am local time this morning at the Viertola school in Vantaa, south Finland.

During the attack, some of the school’s other students stated they hid during the attack, with others claiming they saw what happened.

The alleged attacker was arrested roughly an hour later after the incident in the suburb of Siltamaki.

Speaking on X, Finnish Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, commented, “My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the other students and staff.”