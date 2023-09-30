Rail in Denmark: Prices to increase across country in 2024

Denmark is set to see a price increase for rail tickets by up to 13% across the country.

The price increase will come into effect on January 21st, according to an agreement between National rail operator DSB and operators Arriva and DOT.

“Next year, something will be different about the prices when you travel by public transport,” explained DSB.

According to DSB, these new prices are in response to increased costs for energy.

The highest prices are to be seen between the eastern and western parts of the country over the Great Belt Bridge.