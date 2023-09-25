One of Europe’s oldest cannons discovered in Sweden

History, Sweden
Zoom Out Zoom In
By
9:27 am September 25, 2023

According to the University of Gothenburg’s international research team, one of Europe’s oldest naval cannons have been found in Sweden.

The cannon in question is described as a “small muzzle-loading cast copper-alloy cannon” that was found via a shipwreck.

Maritime archaeologist Staffan von Arbin led the discovery which took place in the sea off the west coast of Sweden at a depth of 20 meters.

It was estimated by researchers that the cannon dates back to the 1300s.

The cannon was not transported by cargo because it still had parts of a charge left in its powder chamber.

Older Post