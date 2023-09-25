One of Europe’s oldest cannons discovered in Sweden

According to the University of Gothenburg’s international research team, one of Europe’s oldest naval cannons have been found in Sweden.



The cannon in question is described as a “small muzzle-loading cast copper-alloy cannon” that was found via a shipwreck.

Maritime archaeologist Staffan von Arbin led the discovery which took place in the sea off the west coast of Sweden at a depth of 20 meters.



It was estimated by researchers that the cannon dates back to the 1300s.



The cannon was not transported by cargo because it still had parts of a charge left in its powder chamber.