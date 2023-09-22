Finland’s European Union (EU) membership dropped to €144 per capita

According to data from the European Commission, Finland’s European Union (EU) membership dropped from €175 per capita to €144 per capita during 2022.

The country’s net payment to the European Union was €798 million during 2022, a decrease from €970 million during 2021.

As part of Finland’s EU Recovery Instrument – a recovery plan and funding programme established to respond to the economic and social challenges posed by Covid-19, the country received €501 million.

Member states of the EU received a total of €151 billion in funding, with the total expenditure across the EU throughout 2022 amounted to €243 billion.

Finland became an EU member country in 1995 and a Euro area member since 1999.