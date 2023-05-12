Huge investments into modernising defence announced by Denmark

On Thursday 4th May, Denmark announced that it was making huge investments into modernising the defence of the country over the next 10 years.



Speaking in a statement, “Approximately 27 billion kroner will go to defence materiel, buildings, IT and personnel to handle accumulated challenges… and another 11 billion kroner will be invested in the personnel and materiel area.”



Troels Lund Poulsen, acting Defence Minister of Denmark, stated “For many years, the security policy situation has taken its toll on the Danish defence.”



Previous, the Denmark had downgraded the priority of the country’s defence, due to on “assumptions that have proven to be incorrect,” comments Poulsen.



This change in direction was taken following the war in Ukraine.

