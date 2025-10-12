Icebreaker cooperation deepened between Finland and U.S.

The Icebreaker cooperation between Finland and the U.S. has been deepened with the United States procuring eleven new icebreakers for the country’s Coast Guard, four of which are expected to be constructed in Finland.

On 9th October, U.S. President Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb signed a memorandum of understanding, laying the foundation for commercial agreements between the United States Coast Guard and Finnish companies.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo explains, “These are the kind of positive news Finland needs. The Finnish Government and ministries have been working for months to achieve concrete results. Closer cooperation with the United States is very important to Finland’s maritime industry, economy, and employment. The historic joint meeting with the President and Prime Minister reflects the strong relationship between our countries. I am very happy that the U.S. is placing its trust in Finland.”

“This partnership is based on Finland’s and the United States’ shared goal of strengthening the development and security of the Arctic. At the same time, we are securing the Alliance’s ability to operate and its critical capabilities as the strategic importance of the Arctic and polar regions grows,” said Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen.

This achievement reflects years of effort and marks the first instance of U.S. icebreakers being constructed overseas.