Trails for new plant-based protection for fresh produce begin in Sweden

Sweden is launching a trial for an additive-free, plant-based protection for fresh produce, aiming to be a sustainable alternative to plastic packaging.

The food-tech producer Saveggy has begun trialing an edible coating based on rapeseed oil and oat oil, as a waste-free option in time for the EU’s ban on single-use plastics for fresh produce by 2030.

According to Saveggy, it is working with Aarhus University in Denmark and has received backing from the European Institute of Innovation and Technology for the initiative.

The initial test is set to begin in Sweden for one month, focusing first on cucumbers before expanding to other crops.

“This innovation makes it possible for us to remove plastic from cucumbers entirely without compromising quality, something we know our customers appreciate,” explained Kerstin Lindvall, Sustainability Director at ICA Gruppen, a leading retail company with a focus on food and health.