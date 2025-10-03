Norway invests in new research projects to prevent life-threatening incidents

Norway is investing in twelve new research projects to enhance the country’s response to life-threatening incidents and strengthen its critical infrastructure.

This initiative has received support for addressing a variety of societal security and emergency preparedness issues. The projects have been funded by nine ministries in the Norwegian government: the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Climate and Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Digitalisation and Public Administration.

The projects include early warning systems for critical underwater infrastructure, security management for renewable energy systems, natural hazards, citizen involvement in crisis management, and more.

One initiative will focus on boosting Norway’s resilience against hybrid maritime threats in its waters, particularly in the Arctic.

A second project will focus on protecting critical infrastructure, with an emphasis on how shifting geopolitics impact security and preparedness.