Denmark bans civilian drones after mass number of drones spotted at military sites

As Denmark prepares to host two European summits, the country has banned the use of unmanned civilian drones after drones were seen at several military sites.

Speaking on Sunday, the Danish Defence Ministry explained that it had seen several drones at its military sites over the weekend, prompting the move to ban said drones.

Denmark is gearing up to host the EU summit this Wednesday and a meeting of the European Political Community on Thursday, which has encouraged the country to ban drones over safety concerns.

The Defence Ministry explained that banning all drones will “remove the risk that enemy drones can be confused with legal drones and vice versa.” Failure to comply could result in a fine or a term of up to two years’ imprisonment.

Russia has denied that these unauthorised drones have come from them.